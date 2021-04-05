Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Additional personal information part of data breach at Atascadero State Hospital

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY stock image
Computer.JPG
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 18:10:08-04

Officials with the Department of State Hospitals on Monday announced that personal information, including addresses and social security numbers, was part of a massive data breach at Atascadero State Hospital.

The data breach was first discovered in February. Initially, investigators found that a DSH employee improperly accessed the names of 1,415 current and former patients, along with 617 employee names, COVID-19 test results and health information necessary for tracking COVID-19.

Now, investigators say the same DSH employee also accessed personal information including phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, date of birth, and health information, of about 1,735 current and former Atascadero State Hospital employees, and 1,217 DSH job applicants who never became employees.

DSH officials say there is no indication that any of this breached information has been used. Everyone affected by the breach will be notified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7