Additional personal information part of data breach at Atascadero State Hospital

Officials with the Department of State Hospitals on Monday announced that personal information, including addresses and social security numbers, was part of a massive data breach at Atascadero State Hospital.

The data breach was first discovered in February. Initially, investigators found that a DSH employee improperly accessed the names of 1,415 current and former patients, along with 617 employee names, COVID-19 test results and health information necessary for tracking COVID-19.

Now, investigators say the same DSH employee also accessed personal information including phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, date of birth, and health information, of about 1,735 current and former Atascadero State Hospital employees, and 1,217 DSH job applicants who never became employees.

DSH officials say there is no indication that any of this breached information has been used. Everyone affected by the breach will be notified.