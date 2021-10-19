PERVA makes a stop in San Luis Obispo

Personal Electric Vehicle Riders Association (PERVA) hosted an electric unicycle demo earlier today from 11am to 12pm in San Luis Obispo.

The event was held at Laguna Lake Park.

PERVA advocates for electric unicycles as a new and efficient way of transportation.

It was apart of "Jump On! Tour," which consisted of a four-day and over 500 mile trip along the California coast for PERVA electric unicycle riders.

"At first riding an electric unicycle looks impossible," said Jesse Garnier, executive director of the Personal Electric Vehicle Riders Association.

"But human beings are actually wired for balance, and for most people, riding an EUC quickly 'clicks,' and then it gets easy. It's like having a superpower, being able to glide over the road on a single wheel."

The company had the idea to introduce people to the, “future of personal transportation” making stops in several cities such as King City and Hollister, California. They also taught those interested in how to ride the unicycles.

California law acknowledges electric unicycles as electrically motorized boards and are considered legal on roads coinciding with bicycles.

The tour was sponsored by eWheels, REV Rides, and Alien Rides.