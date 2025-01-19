Pet Caricaturist steals the show at fundraiser for Woods Humane Society

Savannah Reifers stole the show with her pet caricatures at Woods Humane Society's Art for Paws Event in Paso Robles.

"I’ve always loved drawing animals," Reifers said, "I kind of wanted to make it my own thing. So I took a leap of faith and tried to start my own business,” Reifers said.

The artist created her pet portrait business after college, before catching the attention of Woods Humane Society's Community Engagement Manager Robin Coleman.

"She’s so talented. We love Savannah. She’s been at a few Woods Events," Coleman said.

Reifers helped with Woods' Wiggle Waggle Festival this past fall. Since then, her business has taken off.

"My business has skyrocketed. I have gotten so many more orders," Reifers said, "And it feels really good to help out the animals as well.”

Each pet cartoon requires a minimum $10 donation to Woods.

Halfway through the event, Reifers had received 20 caricature requests and collected around $250 in donations.

“All monetary donations go right back into our programs at Woods. Of course, we are seeing thousands of animals every year in need," Coleman said, "Right now especially, with our recent help with LA County shelters we have brought 32 animals in just over the last week," Coleman said.

Reifers allows her art to speak for the animals who can’t speak for themselves.

“It’s so important for me to have a little bit of a voice for them as well. So when I can do that, it makes me feel really good," Reifers said.

If you missed the Art for Paws event, but still want to donate to Woods Humane Society, click here.

Or if you'd like to contact Savannah for a pet caricature, you can reach her at her website here.