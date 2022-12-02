Pet of the Week "Alexander" is looking for a forever home on the Central Coast!

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the week. This weeks feature is six-month-old mix Alexander!

We sat down with Robin Coleman from Woods and Alexander who was curled up on her lap, to find out a little more about him. "This is the adorable pup, alexander. He is just about a six-month-old mixed breed pup. Probably he's got some lab pit in him, but he is such a love bug. He loves to get on your lap. He gives a lot of kisses. He loves his stuffed animals. He's such a good boy. Ready to learn. Ready for a family of his own. He has loved everybody. He has met dogs, people, kids. He's going to be a great addition to somebody's life."

In his short couple of weeks at Woods the trainers have noticed how smart and ready to learn he is. Coleman expanded, "he's already got some basic obedience he knows sit. We're working with him on his leash. He loves to jump in that lap and give you kisses. This little guy is going to bring a lot of love to a lucky person in this area. We would love to find him his home. He loves to wear sweaters. He loves to give kisses. We absolutely think this is going to be the best dog ever. So come on into woods. We are open every day at noon. Come on in and fall in love with your new best friend.

Alexander will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo along with all the other pets. For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!