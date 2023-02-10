Pet of the week Amy is going to be someone's the perfect Valentine

It is Friday and that means it is time to introduce you to our pet of the week. This week our pet of the week is Amy, a ten-year-old cattle dog who is ready to be someone's perfect valentine!

We sat down with Robin Coleman and our Pet of the Week Amy to find out more.

Coleman said, "as you can tell, she loves to give kisses and be with a person. She is a sweet ten years young cattle dog mix here and we think she is just such a sweetheart. She was at the county shelter for a while. She's been with us since October. We love her and we really want to find her forever home. She's great on leash."

Coleman continued, "just really a sweet girl. Loves to roll around in the grass, in the sun, get some pats still, and chase the tennis ball still. But she's got a lot of love and a lot of spunk for her. Ten years, young age. So we would love to find her her valentine's home. And right now, all of our adult cats and dogs are just $14 until valentine's day. So you still have time to come on in and fall in love."

Amy will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo along with all the other pets. Additionally with their Valentine's day promotion all adult dogs and cats at the shelter are available for only $14.

Last week we featured Gene, a 4-year-old boxer who is blind. He was adopted by a family who has another blind pet and are so glad to have Gene in their family.

For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!