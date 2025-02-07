Pet of the week Andarna is a purr machine and ready for a forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is 2-year-old cat Andarna's turn in the spotlight!

She is a two-year-old cat who is a certified cutie and is looking for her forever home.

She just arrived at Woods this week along with several other cats and is settling in perfectly at the shelter. She is a biscuit-making fiend and purrs loudly when she finds her people. She is a rare Tortie Point Siamese breed, with a great personality. She will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Today at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

Full details on Andarna can be found here!