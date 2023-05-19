Pet of the Week, Arwen acts much younger than her age

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Arwen, a 6-year-old chihuahua who acts much younger than her age and simply wants a forever home.

We sat down with Arwen and Robin Coleman to learn more.

Coleman said, "I am in love she is such a sweetheart. She is the princess of Woods right now. I hope someone comes in and picks her up before I end up taking her home myself. She's a six-year-old Chihuahua, she came to us recently from another county unfortunately so many strays are picked up end up at a county shelter. May is Microchip Awareness Month, so great reminder please get your pet's microchipped. We don't want them to end up coming to a shelter and being apart from you who hopefully loves them. So get your pets microchipped and come on in and meet Arwen."

Coleman continued, "This sweetheart loves treats she loves walks most of all she loves people, and she is a total lap dog so she hopefully will be adopted soon. Come on in and meet her and fall in love with your new best friend."

Arwen will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

