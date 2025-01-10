Pet of the week Bingo is hoping that this will be his lucky day

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is 6-year-old Husky, Bingo's turn!

He was recently transferred from the SLO County Animal Services Shelter and has quickly become a volunteer and staff favorite.

He loves to cuddle, hang out with his friends, and play. He was housed with livestock and did well but can also be a great couch buddy. You can head to the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from noon to four pm to meet this sweet boy.

Check out this link for more information on Bingo and the other adoptable animals from Woods Humane Society!