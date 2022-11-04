Pet of the Week "Bobby Lee" helps us celebrate National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Every Friday we feature a pet from Woods Humane Society on KSBY News Daybreak and this week it is Bobby Lee's turn in the spotlight!

We sat down with Bobby Lee and Atascadero volunteer Carson to meet our Pet of the Week. She said "this is our pet of the week, Bobby Lee. She's a 12 year old female. She's super sweet, mellow, loves attention, but she's also totally fine being on her own. She normally finds a nice, warm spot in the sun to lay down or a comfy bed like this where you can give her lots of pets and scratches."

Carson continued "she does enjoy belly rubs, and sometimes she'll even shake her little back leg like a dog does. Bobby lee is considered a senior, so we consider seniors anything above seven years old. And this month is national a adopt a senior pet month. So all of our senior pets at both locations are going to be fee waived for the month of November."

Bobby lee is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated and of course fee waived along with all of the other senior pets at both locations.

Bobby lee will be available at noon today for adoption at the woods humane society shelter in Atascadero and along with all the other . For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of their shelters you can visit this website.