Pet of the Week "Boomer" is a little skittish but warms up quickly

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Boomer, a 3-year-old Beagle/Retriever/Labrador mix who is a little shy but warms up quickly.

We sat down with Boomer and Robin Coleman to learn more.

Coleman said, "Boomer has not been with us too long, but he did come from another small shelter where he was at over a year. I can't believe it, but they don't do a lot of adoptions. They don't have a lot of resources. So thank goodness he found his way to Woods and I just know someone's going to fall in love with him." Off camera Coleman explained that due to his treatment at the previous shelter he is quite skittish of new people. Thankfully as we learned he warms up very quickly.

Coleman continued, "he's just three years old, about 30 pounds. So the perfect size for anyone. I would say a calm, patient home is going to be best for him. Can you imagine really not being exposed to anything in over a year and now the whole world so we wanted someone who's going to take it slow with him and just give him some love and some time and a safe home that he hasn't had in so long. So come on in and meet him he would love to go for some walks with you just really wants to be around a person. He does like his doggy friends. He's very tolerant. So maybe you have another dog that's looking for a sweet calm friend. So come on and meet Boomer or pet of the week and maybe just fall in love with your new best friend."

Boomer was adopted from Woods Humane Society once, but due to a severe allergy of one of the adopters is taking another swing at finding his forever home.

Boomer will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information check out this link.