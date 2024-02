Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society that is available for adoption. This week it is Brandi's turn. She is, a nearly 18 year old Siamese who is looking for a home to spend her golden years in!

A few months ago she was transferred from the county shelter in search of her family. She is very vocal and loves wet food, treats, and being a purr machine. To she will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter off Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.