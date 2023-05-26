Pet of the week Chickadee is bringing focus to adult cats amid kitten season

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Chickadee, a 8-year-old black cat who is helpong to kick off a promotion at Woods.

We sat down with Chickadee and Robin Coleman to learn more.

Coleman said, “Hey, it's Robin at once and this is our pet of the week, Chickadee. She is a cool cat here at the SLO shelter. She's an eight year old cat. And she came over from our county shelter next door to us. She's been hanging out here with some of her cat friends getting lots of visits from volunteers and public. They all love her. She has a lot to say she'll greet you right at the door, give you some nice meows and hellos. But she is just a sweet older cat. That's chill ready for her forever home. She loves treats she likes these one. Toys and she also loves to sunbathe and look out the window so she is looking for her forever home."

Coleman continued to explain, "this time of year we see a lot of kittens so our adult cats can get overlooked. So we wanted to feature our adult cats and let you know we're kicking off our fee waived adult cat promo from now until June 4 Chickadee will be fee waived. Along with all of our other adult cats. So that way we can find them in their forever homes in addition to a lot of kittens here at Woods. So if you would like to meet Chickadee or any of our available animals come on in daily and check her out. She is a cool cat here at Woods and hopefully you will fall in love with your new best friend"

Chickadee will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information check out this link.