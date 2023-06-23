Pet of the week Esme turned down the working life and is looking for her life of luxury

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Esme, a 2-longhaired cat who has decided that a "working life" isn't for her. She is now looking for a life of luxury at her forever home.

Meteorologist Vivian Rennie sat down with Carson Ogburn and Esme to find out more.

Ogburn said, "This is our pet of the week Esme, she has been here for a couple of weeks now. Her previous owner had her as sort of a working cat where he was hoping she'd catch rodents around their house. But she decided that was not the life for her and she just wanted to be a friendly house kitty. So he did bring her here."

She wasn't in very good shape when she arrived at Woods but after some help, she is doing very well. Ogburn explained, "She was really matted when she first got here so as you can see, we did have to shave her but her fur is growing back and she's just the softest, sweetest little thing. She would do best in a home where she could have indoor-outdoor access, but one where you're not going to expect her to do any work because that's really not for her. She just wants to be loved on. She's two years old, so she is really playful still. She loves wand toys or a little ball or mouse that she can bat around. Her favorite thing is to just rub her right here on the front of her face. She will just like freeze."

Ogburn continued, "Esme is good with dogs. She's also alright with the other cats. She doesn't go out of her way to be friends with them, but she doesn't mind when they're around her either. As always, Esme is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations."

If you are interested in adopting Esme she will be available at 11 a.m. at the Woods Humane Society location in Atascadero.

