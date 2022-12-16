Pet of the Week Franc is looking for a forever home on the Central Coast

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the week. This weeks feature may just have the biggest head out of any animal at the facility but he sure still thinks he is a lap dog. We sat down with Robin Coleman and our Pet of the Week "Franc".

Coleman said "Franc is a big hunk here at Woods. He is a two-year-old American pit bull mix. He is about 85 pounds and he is just full of love and slobber to give you. He has been working on his crate training. That's why we have him here showing off his skills. So that's awesome for adopters to know. He doesn't really like to be in the kennel, so we hang out with him as much as possible here in our offices and he's a really easy boy. He just really doesn't want to be alone, who can blame him?"

Most days you can find him snoozing behind the desk at the San Luis Obispo shelter. Coleman continued, "he was found as a stray. He's been with us for a little while. We would love to find this guy a home for the holidays. And I bet with your help, we can just do that. Come on in and meet him and fall in love like we do."

Franc will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo along with all the other pets. For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!