Pet of the week "Friday" is looking for a second forever home

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week's pet has the perfect name for today, Friday!

She is a ten-year-old shepherd mix who has a long history with Woods Humane Society. We caught up with her and Robin Coleman to find out more about this sweet girl.

Coleman said, "she is a sweet senior, ten-year-old shepherd mix. And actually, she was with us back in 2017. She was adopted at one of our big Black Friday adoption promotions. And she's been living a great life with her person and they wanted to name her Friday to remember that special day."

Coleman continued, "She's having a bit of a hard adjustment here. Recently, her owner had to go into a care facility, so she had to make that hard decision. But she felt like Woods was the best place for us to take good care of her until she finds her next forever home. So we would love to find her a home."

Coleman continued, "She's having a bit of a hard time, a little stressed, and a little shy here. We think a calmer household will probably be best for her. The previous owner shares that she was super house-trained. She loved hanging out in the backyard. She loves playing fetch and going on some short walks. But most of all, she just wants to be with a person. We would love to get her a home as soon as possible. So I hope that you see this cute face. Come on in and meet Friday. Fall in love with your new best friend."

