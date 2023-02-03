Pet of the week Gene may be blind but that is not stopping him

It is Friday and that means it is time to introduce you to our pet of the week. This week we introduce you to Gene, a four-year-old Boxer who dispite being blind just might make the perfect Valentine!

We sat down with Robin Coleman at Woods Humane Society to learn a bit more about Gene. "he is absolutely a cuddle bug. He adores getting pets and being with people. He obviously has no problem getting up on the couch with you. He is special needs, he is blind. And so we want somebody who's going to be patient with him, give him time to acclimate into a new home, a new environment."

Gene was found as a badly injured stray in the Central valley. The veterinary team at Woods has gotten him healthy but they are not sure how he became blind.

Coleman continued "he went home with one of our staff members recently for a little sleepover, and he did great. He actually slept in a crate all night listening to The Beatles. He appears to be house-trained. He did well meeting other dogs. He was very interested in the cat. So those are all things to be aware of. And really he is just really a sweet boy. He's going to just give you so much love. Come on in and meet gene our pet of the week, and get some slobbery kisses from him."

Right now all large dogs at Woods Humane Society, like Gene are available for adoption for only a $14 adoption fee until Valentines day.

Gene will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!