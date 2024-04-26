Pet of the Week "Iris" may be older but she still has a lot of spunk

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is 12-year-old Chihuahua Iris' turn in the spotlight!

Since coming to Woods, she has been living with a foster family and getting needed medical attention but she is now ready for a new home where she can spend her golden years.

The veterinary team at Woods Humane Society thinks she is around 12 years old but she is still very active. She loves walks, meeting new people and above all else finding a lap to cuddle up in.

She will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

