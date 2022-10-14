Pet of the week "J. C. Penny" is not looking for a trip to the mall, instead she is looking for a forever home

Every Friday we feature a Pet of the Week on KSBY News Daybreak and this weeks star may sound like a trip to the mall but instead she is looking for a trip to her forever home.

Meet our Pet of the Week, J. C. Penny.

Robin Coleman, from the Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo introduced us to this furry friend and told us "she is about an eight-year-old terrier mix here, and she is absolutely a staff favorite, a very, very lovable dog. She came to us as a stray from another county. We can't imagine how scary that is for her, but she's safe now."

When she arrived at the shelter in San Luis Obispo there was a lot of support needed from their on staff veterinarians. Coleman continued, "we've actually taken care of her medically. She had some tough skin problems. She also needed a dental very badly, badly. And our medical staff was able to perform that."

Coleman recently fostered the pup overnight and told us, "we recently had a sleepover together. And so I can tell you from firsthand experience, she is that cuddly. She wants to be right by your heart all night long. She loves to listen to you talk and follow you around. She's done well with other, I would say, calm dogs that don't get in her space too much since she can't see very well. That's going to be a little scary. But she's met every person here and loved them. Kids, men, women. She's going to be a great addition to somebody's life. She has a lot of love to offer.

Penny will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of their shelters you can visit this link.