Pet of the Week Kalua is fresh off a flight From Maui and looking for a home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is one year old Maui transfer, Kalua's turn in the spotlight!

She is a sweet one-year-old pointer mix who just arrived on the Central Coast!

She is fresh off the plane from Maui and is hoping to kick off the year with a new home. At just a year old she is a true puppy with all of that energy but she also is sweet and obviously adorable!

She will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Today at the woods humane society shelter off of Oklahoma ave in San Luis Obispo.

You can check out details on Kalua and Woods Humane Society at this link!