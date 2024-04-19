Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pet of the Week "Malbec" is ready for Wine 4 Paws weekend

Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 15:28:28-04

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society.

This week is Malbec's turn. He is a sweet, year old chihuahua mix who is only 8 pounds.

He was transported to Woods Humane Society this week after being found as a stray. While he is just getting used to life in a shelter he would love to find a lap to curl up on and a home to call his own. He will be available Friday at noon at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

If you want a little Malbec in your life but aren't looking for a pet this weekend is wine 4 paws. Saturday and Sunday 80 local wineries and businesses will be raising funds for Woods Humane Society during their pet themed events.

Here are full details on that event!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg