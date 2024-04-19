Pet of the Week "Malbec" is ready for Wine 4 Paws weekend

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society.

This week is Malbec's turn. He is a sweet, year old chihuahua mix who is only 8 pounds.

He was transported to Woods Humane Society this week after being found as a stray. While he is just getting used to life in a shelter he would love to find a lap to curl up on and a home to call his own. He will be available Friday at noon at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

If you want a little Malbec in your life but aren't looking for a pet this weekend is wine 4 paws. Saturday and Sunday 80 local wineries and businesses will be raising funds for Woods Humane Society during their pet themed events.

Here are full details on that event!