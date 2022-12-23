Pet of the Week: Meet Specs

Every Friday, we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week's feature is Specs, a one-and-a-half-year-old Australian cattle dog mix who is looking for a forever home here on the Central Coast. We sat down with Specs and Michelle Rizzi, a trainer at Woods Humane Society, to learn a little bit about him.

Rizzi told us, "Specs is an adorable little guy. He's about a year and a half old. He loves to play. As you can see, there's a toy around, it is his, and he's up for anything."

Rizzi and another trainer showed off some of his talents and how much he loves to play. She continued, "He loves to play. Loves to go for walks, loves to hike. A lot of enthusiasm. He's a great learner, too. He really does listen and respond very nicely to training. So a lot of potential here for a really good dog. So come on down and see him. I know he's it's the holiday season, but we do have other Christmas dogs around. Do you have a chance to come by and check us out? And if not, have a wonderful holiday season. We'll see you next year!"

Specs will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo along with all the other pets. For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!