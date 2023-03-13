Pet of the Week: Meet Teddy

This week’s Pet of the Week is Teddy. Just like his name, he is a sweet pup looking for a loving family.

Teddy is a three-year-old mixed breed who loves to learn new tricks.

“He loves to play, he loves being with people,” said Michelle Rizzi, the Behavior and Training manager at Woods Humane Society.

Teddy is agile, energetic, and active. However, he can also take a minute to relax and simply chew on his favorite toy.

“He loves jumping and hopping and trying out any new thing that you put in front of him, really good at paying attention and learning new manners,” added Rizzi. “He's a very social dog with people, and I think he really, really wants to go home and have his own family to take him out and do things with him.”

Teddy has been at Woods Humane Society for several months.

“He's just waiting for the right person to come and find him and fall in love like we have,” said Rizzi.

If you think Teddy is a good match head over to the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

To learn more on how to adopt a dog or cat, click here.