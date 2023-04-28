Pet of the week Midnight is excited to find some good luck with a forever family

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Midnight, she may be a black cat but is looking for some good luck in finding a forever home here on the Central Coast.

Carson Ogburn from the North County Woods Humane Society Cattery sat down with us to meet Midnight.

Ogburn said, "Midnight came into the shelter in about early March. So she's been here for about two months, which, honestly, we're all really surprised about because she is such a sweet cat and midnight is very social. She's curious. She just wants to be where you are, checking out what you're doing. She's also really playful when she feels like it. She loves to chase around the little balls are bat around mice toys."

Ogburn continued, "When she's feeling extra sweet, you can give her belly room sometimes Midnight loves to sleep under blankets. When it's nap time, she'll go and she'll just kind of burrow under her blanket. It's not because she's scared. She's not trying to hide. That's just truly how she loves to sleep. She's not the biggest fan of the other cats, but I'm sure she would do fine in a home with some other mellow cat. She's about six years old and as always, she's spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccinations. So if you'd like to come meet her, we are open up here in North County for adoptions from 11 to 4 every day."

For more information check out this link.