Pet of the Week, Mr. Fredricksen is in search of an new adventure

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society who is up for adoption. This week it is Mr. Fredricksen's turn! He, just like the character can be a little stuck in his ways but loves an adventure!

At just under 10 years old he is 12 pounds of love. He was transported to Woods Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter recently.

While he can be timid at first but once he gets to know you he is sweet and loves a belly rub. He loves to go on walks and is treat motivated.

He and all the other senior pets ages 7 and up are fee-waived through November in celebration of senior pet month!

Click here for information on Mr. Fredricksen or on the Senior Pet month promotion.