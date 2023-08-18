Pet of the Week: Ms. Piggy is a star just like her on screen counterpart

It is Friday, and that means it is time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week!

This is Ms. Piggie and just like her Muppet Show counterpart is a star!

Since arriving at Woods Humane Society in July from the county shelter, she has been getting all the love and cuddles possible. Over the last month she has also completed her summer school classes alongside her favorite volunteers to learn obedience and some fun tricks.

Ms. Piggie will be available Friday at noon at the Woods Humane Societyin San Luis Obispo.