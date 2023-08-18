Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Ms. Piggy is a star just like her on screen counterpart

Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 13:21:24-04

It is Friday, and that means it is time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week!

This is Ms. Piggie and just like her Muppet Show counterpart is a star!

Since arriving at Woods Humane Society in July from the county shelter, she has been getting all the love and cuddles possible. Over the last month she has also completed her summer school classes alongside her favorite volunteers to learn obedience and some fun tricks.

Ms. Piggie will be available Friday at noon at the Woods Humane Societyin San Luis Obispo.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg