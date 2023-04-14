Pet of the Week "Newt" is a big bundle of joy

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the week. This week we introduce you to newt, a two year old lab mix and a big bundle of joy who can’t wait for a forever home here on the Central Coast.

We sat down with Newt and Catherine Armstrong to learn more!

Armstrong said, "this two-year-old lab mix is the total package and we think you should come on down to meet him. Newt has been with us since November. He actually was an owner surrender. Unfortunately, the family that was taking care of him just didn't have enough space for him. He's very active. He loves his toys. He loves to play fetch and he is looking for a home with some room to run."

Armstrong continued, "Newt is really awesome because he knows some basic obedience. He can sit, he can lie down. He'll even shake your hand when you come out to meet him. He's house trained and he's lived with kids before, so we think he's going to be a great dog for the right family. He's been waiting a long time and he is ready to get out of here."

Newt will be available for adoption at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo.

