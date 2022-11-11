Pet of the Week "Nick" may enjoy being a couch potato but he is rearing to find a forever home

Every Friday Morning KSBY News Daybreak features an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. Today's pet may be described as a couch potato by some but he can also be a fantastic active companion.

Robin Coleman, from Woods Humane Society sat down with us to introduce 8-year-old Staffie mix "Nick".

Coleman said, "this is our sweet senior pet of the week, Nick. Nick is an eight-year-old staffie mix here at woods. And don't forget, November is senior pet month. Woods has a real soft spot for our seniors. We know they need a little extra love and TLC until they find their forever home. Nick is a really sweet, mellow guy, still has a lot of energy and playful side to him. He loves toys, he loves treats. He loves to go for short little walks. Most of all, he loves to be by a person. That's what he most desires."

Coleman continued, "he has been in the shelter for a long time, so he really is in need of his forever home. He meets lots of people here at woods. He has done great with everyone he meets. I think that he would do good with the family. He's done well with other dogs. He really is a good catch, guys. So come on into woods meet nick, our sweet senior pet of the month. You will fall in love with this couch potato. “

Nick will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo and along with all the other senior pets is fee sponsored by Sylvester's burgers for the month of November.

For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of their shelters you can visit this web site.