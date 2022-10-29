Pet of the Week "Peaches" gears up for the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Every week we feature a pet from Woods Humane Society, and this week it is time for "Peaches" to shine!

She may have not had the easiest start to life but now she is ready for a forever home here on the central coast.

Catherine Armstrong from Woods Humane Society sat down with us to introduce us to this sweet girl.

"Peaches is a six-year-old pit bull mix here at Woods Humane Society in SLO and she is ready for a home. She's been with us for almost seven months and she actually was at another shelter before she came to it. And she was left tied to a bench in another county. And she's been in a shelter for a long time and is ready to find her person. She is very loving. She'll give you kisses. She brings her toy to the door when you come back home to greet you. She loves playing. She'll roll on her back. She'll rub up all on you like a cat. But she is a little bit nervous meeting people, so it takes some time and some patience. When you come out to meet her for the first time, she might want to sniff around the yard. She might want to look for some lizards to go chase. But she is wonderful and is going to be an amazing companion once she finds that perfect person. "

Peaches will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. She along with all the dogs at the shelter right now are fee waved until October 29th thanks to a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru.

If you want to get out and meet the adoptable pets this weekend is the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival. Woods humane society and the county animal shelter will be teaming up from noon to 3 pm for a celebration of our pets.

Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society told us, “wiggle waggle is just a fun free community event. Hundreds of people come out to just celebrate their crazy love for these animals. We'll have lots of fun activities for kids, adults, and dogs. We have Santa Claus. We have the stuffed animal pool. We have lots of yummy food for sale, pet fair vendors selling items, and of course, our very popular costume contest. That is my favorite part.”

The pet costume contest kicks off at 1 pm and the county shelter will be providing free microchipping starting at noon until supplies run out. More information on our pet of the week or on the wiggle waggle fall festival can be found at their website.