It is Friday, and that means it is time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week!

This is Prarie, she is a seven-year-old whippet tarrier mix and is as sweet as can be!

Since arriving at woods a few months ago she has been working on her tricks, recently graduating from summer school classes and getting her good girl certificate.

She is easy on a leash and loves to cuddle.

Prarie will be available Friday at noon at the Woods Humane Societyin San Luis Obispo.