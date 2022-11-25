Pet of the week Rocky may be a senior pet but he doesn't act like it!

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the week. This weeks feature may be a senior, but he certainly doesn’t act like it!

We sat down with Robin Coleman and eight-year-old shepherd, Rocky.

Coleman said, "this is Rocky. He's an eight-year-old shepherd. He was next door at the county shelter for a month where he was surrendered, and we brought him over to Woods last week. We are so happy we did. Just in time for senior pet month."

For the month of November all pets over the age of 7 are fee sponsored by Sylvester's Burgers.

Coleman continued, "He is a silly boy. He loves to play with toys. He loves to go for leash walks. He's very good on leash. He loves people. He loves treats. He loves giving kisses. Prove me wrong by coming out here and meeting him and see if he doesn't jump on you and give you a kiss. But he is a senior pet. He is fee waived this month. Come on out and meet rocky. Our senior pet, eight-year-old shepherd here at woods humane society. And open up your heart in your home to a sweet guy like him."

Rocky will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo and along with all the other senior pets is fee sponsored for the month of November. You can find more information about Rocky and all of our pets of the week by visiting this the Woods Humane Society website.