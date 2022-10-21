Pet of the Week Ruby is a gem looking for a home on the Central Coast

Every Friday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week and this time it is Ruby's turn. Just like her name suggests she is a gem looking for a forever home here on the Central Coast!

We met Ruby alongside Robin from Woods Humane society and she told us "she is a big, spunky, fun dog! She's about a five-year-old American Bulldog. Beautiful, sweet, very friendly. But she is a big, strong girl. So she needs an active family who can handle her exuberant energy and her exuberant spirit. She's very sweet, very loving, very smart. She loves to play with toys. She loves to go for walks."

She has spent most of her life with a family but was surrendered to the shelter. Robin explained, "she actually was in a family before. They said she did great with their kids. She just cannot be trusted around chickens, unfortunately. So no chickens for Ruby. But other than that, she will make someone a very loyal, fun companion. She is house trained. She does well in the car. I think you would love to meet ruby. We love her. We think you will love her."

She will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo plus because of her time at the shelter she is fee waved.

If you are looking for a dog this may be the time to head to the shelter because from this Saturday, October 22nd through October 29th all fees are waved for dogs thanks to a grant from the ASPCA and Subaru.

For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of their shelters you can visit their website at this link!