Pet of the Week Serena has overcome a lot and is now ready for her forever home

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week it is time to introduce you to Serena, a 12-year-old black cat who despite a rough start at Woods is ready for her forever home.

We met up with Carson Ogburn at the Woods Humane Society location in Atascadero to find out more.

Ogburn said, "Serena had a really rough start coming to Woods. She was actually found in a dumpster with a large cut on one of her shoulders. She was really underweight and had a severe upper respiratory infection, but with some much needed medical attention and a little TLC, she was ready for adoption. So Serena is about 12 years old. She's an old lady. She really just kind of is content finding a sunny spot to lay on our porch or a nice cubby as you can see. She really doesn't seek out affection."

Ogburn continued "She does love her wet food though you crack open that can and she's there waiting for it. That really is her favorite part of the day. She would probably do best in a home that's really just gonna let her live out the rest of her life in a peaceful comfy lifestyle. I think she truly deserves that after everything that she's gone through before she got here after she got here. I think she's ready to just kind of find her forever home."

Serena is part of an exciting promotion that makes taking her home even easier. Ogburn explained, "the exciting thing is that which is doing a promotion right now where all of our cats are fee waived. So any adult cat that's in either location is going to be free through June 4th. So that does include Serena. So if you're available stop on by this weekend. Either location and take home a free cat!

Serena will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information check out this link.