Pet of the week Tucker is looking for his forever home

Every week we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society. This week it is 2-year-old chihuahua Tucker's turn.

At just 14 pounds, he is just a little ball of love. He can be a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.

A perfect day for him includes cuddling, going on an adventure, and taking a nap on the desks of the staff at the shelter.

He will be available at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m.

Full details on Tucker and the other available animals at Woods Humane Society can be found here!