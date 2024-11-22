Pet of the week Willow is ready for all the belly rubs in her forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is Willow's turn in the spotlight!

She is a sweet 10-year-old cat who is looking for her next chapter.

Like many cats, she takes a little while to warm up to people but once she trusts you, she'll be looking for belly rubs and sitting on your lap! She has gotten the all-clear from the dental team and is now ready to go to her forever home.

You can meet her at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. today, and like all the other senior pets she is fee-waived for the month of November!

Check out full details on Willow and Woods Humane Society at this link!

