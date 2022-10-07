Pet of the Week Zoey is looking for a forever home

Every Friday KSBY features a Pet of the Week from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County. This week it is time to shine for an affectionate three-year-old cat who has watched all her kittens get adopted and now its her turn. Meet our pet of the week, Zoey.

Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society introduced us to Zoey. She said, "she is such a lover, as you can see she loves attention. She loves getting pet, she's just about three years old. She did come in with her kittens. They have all been adopted. Her job is done and now she is ready for her forever home."

Zoey is soft to the touch and loves to play. Coleman continued, "she is such a sweet girl. She loves to purr. She will make someone a great lap kitty. Lots of attention, very affectionate. Her adoption fee is just $80. She's already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She is ready to go. Come on in and meet Zoey and open up your heart and your home to this sweet kitty."

Zoey will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of the shelters you can visit this link.