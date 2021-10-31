Pet owners celebrate fall with Woods Humane Society

On Saturday, Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo welcomed local pet owners and their furry companions to come out and celebrate the fall season with the shelter's Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., people and their dogs could be seen all dressed up in costumes taking part in many canine-friendly and Halloween inspired activities, such as Woods' Stuffed- Animal Pull, Pup-Cake Walk, and Bobbing for Tennis Balls.

“After months of social distancing and virtual events, we are thrilled to be able to take advantage of our warm fall weather to safely host this outdoor festival in celebration of the animals who continue to brighten our days and fill our hearts, no matter what is happening in the world,” said Woods CEO Neil Trent. “We would love nothing more than to thank our local community members who have supported us through thick and thin by treating them to an afternoon of pure, pet-inspired fun.”

SLO Animal Services was also there offering free microchips for pets at their neighboring site, next door to Woods.

Those in attendance could also walk around in the Woods Pup-kin Patch and trick-or-treat in the organized Pet Fair.

“It encourages people to come to our campus, to look around, look at the pets, look at the animals and enjoy the whole pet experience at Woods,” said Trent.

The fall festival is the final event as part of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. More information on adoption services and upcoming shelter events can be found at woodshumanesociety.org.