Pet Resource Centers in Santa Barbara Co. offer help with supplies, veterinary services

There are two new Pet Resource Centers in Santa Barbara County.

Seven local organizations joined together to open the two new centers at the county animal shelters in Lompoc and Santa Barbara. A Pet Resource Center was opened at the Santa Maria shelter in 2020.

Organizers say the centers were created to help pet owners in need during the pandemic and hopefully prevent animals from being surrendered to a shelter.

Community members can pick up pet supplies including food, as well as sign up for pet wellness services and veterinary care.

The Pet Resource Centers are open during regular shelter hours.