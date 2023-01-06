Pet tales: meet Sonny our pet of the week

It is Friday and that means it is time to introduce you to our pet of the week. This week our pet of the week is Sonny, a two-year-old Siberian Husky who is so excited to find a new home.

Officials from the Woods Humane Society say that huskies are busy, smart, loyal, playful, fun, and entertaining. Sonny will keep you laughing for hours every day. He loves to be off leash, playing in yards. He likes his treats but is in great shape. Officials also say he'll be easy to train for you.

Sonny has been at Woods for a few months. He will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods shelter in San Luis Obispo.

For more information on pet adoptions at Woods, click here.