Petition removes Paso Robles School board member, special election to be held

A petition to oust a Paso Robles School Board member was successful.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent confirmed with KSBY Tuesday that board member Kenney Enney has been removed from office.

This comes after hundreds of community members in Paso Robles signed a petition calling for a special election to oust Enney.

The superintendent said Enney's provisional appointment was automatically "terminated" Friday when county superintendent of schools Jim Brescia sent a letter confirming 512 signatures on the petition were verified.

The petition to remove Enney stemmed from social media posts made in a Facebook group that organizers say was exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

Officials with the county of San Luis Obispo say a special election to replace Enney will cost the district almost $500,000.