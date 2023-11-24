Pets of the week Diego and Koda are looking for homes for the holidays

Every week we feature an adoptable animal but this week it is time for twice the fun with adoptable animals from both Woods Humane Society and the SLO County Animal Services Shelter!

First up is Diego, a shepherd doberman ix who came to the county shelter as a stray.

He is just over a year old and is filled with fun and playful energy. He will make a wonderful dog for an active family, who can help keep his mind active by teaching tricks and continued obedience skills.

Turing our attention down the road to Woods Humane Society this is Koda, a wiggly seven year old hound mix who is energetic and very sweet. She was transferred from the county shelter in October and has a nose for treats and will sniff out any that you may have on her way to being your new best friend. Because she is over 7 years old she and all the other senior pets are fee waved until the end of the month.

Both Diego and Koda are available for adoption later today.

