Pets of the Week Luna and Spritz are ready to find their forever homes

Every week we feature an available pet from local animal shelters. This week, we have a double feature of pets looking for their forever homes!

First up is Luna, a sweet 10-year-old lab pit mix from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter.

She was surrendered to the shelter when her family moved and does very well with people. She is very calm and loving and can be trusted home alone for long periods of time. She is good with kids and other pets and is just looking for her new family.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Luna

You can find details on how to adopt Luna at this link!

Just down the road at Woods Humane Society, Spritz is waiting for us. This 5-month-old mastiff puppy was sent to Woods on a recent transport from an overcrowded shelter. She is described as a total love bug, sensitive soul, and very food-motivated. She is already 40 pounds so she’s destined to be a big dog and has so much love to give.

Woods Humane Society Spritz

You can find details on how to adopt Spritz at this link!