Pets of the week Marceline and Blossom are ready to find forever homes

Every week we feature available animals fro SLO county shelters.

First up is Marceline from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter, a sweet three-year-old long-haired shepherd with lots of love to give.

She has a laid-back, happy personality and gets along well with other dogs. She knows many tricks and is eager to learn more. She is excited for any adventure or to just be around her people.

Full details on her can be found at this link!

Now turning our attention just down the road to Woods Humane Society and six-year-old chihuahua mix, Blossom. At just seven pounds she is a great little lap dog. Her favorite things are belly rubs and quiet days on the couch. She came to Woods from another shelter and is excited to find her forever home.

Full details on her can be found here!

Until Saturday all pets at both shelters including these two are half off ahead of the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival. Head to Woods Humane Society from noon to three pm for vendors, photo booths, snacks, a pet costume contest and more! Plus, Meteorologist Vivian Rennie will be a judge for the costume contest. Stop by to say hi if you are around.