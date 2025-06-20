Pets of the week, Maserati and Mclaren, are ready to race into your heart

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, we have double the fun with two kittens that will make fans of car racing excited. Meet Maserati and McLaren!

These nine-week-old kittens love to play, cuddle, and get into mischief! They love racing around with the many other kittens available at Woods Humane Society right now.

The shelter is deep in kitten season, so the cattery is nearly full, plus many are in foster homes. These two and many more are available for adoption today at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from noon to four p.m. Today

You can find more information on them, and the other available kittens at this link!