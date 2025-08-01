Pets of the week, Newton and Rosie, are here to celebrate "dogust"

There are pets all across the Central Coast searching for their forever homes. Today we are introducing you to two of them to celebrate the start of National Dog Month and the "Official Shelter Dog Birthday" that is August 1st.

First up is Newton, from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter.

He is a 10-year-old Welsh Corgi-mix who is outgoing, active, and loves to cuddle! He is currently in foster care, waiting for his new family, and has been reported to love running and playing with other dogs, going on brisk walks, and meeting everyone he comes into contact with.

Click here for information on Newton!

Now turning our attention just down the road to the Woods Humane Society shelter, this is Rosie, a two-year-old English Bulldog who is a staff favorite. She is a lot of fun and gets along well with people, plus can entertain herself as long as she has a toy. She was transferred from the county shelter in June and is still waiting to go home.

Click here for full information on Rosie!