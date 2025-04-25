Pets of the Week: Pearl and a litter of wine themed puppies

Every Friday, we feature available animals from SLO County shelters, and this week we have a double feature!

First Up is Pearl from the SLO County Animal Services Shelter.

She is a sweet four-year-old chihuahua mix who trusts easily and loves to cuddle.

She is very well trained and loves to show off her tricks, go on walks, and search for treats. Her ideal home is active without kids.

Full details on Pearl and the SLO County Animal Services Shelter can be found here!

Now, turning our attention just down the road to Woods Humane Society, where it is an all-out puppy party!

Champagne is one of four eight-week-old chihuahua puppies who are looking for homes.

She is by far the smallest of the litter, but loves to play just the same.

Siblings Riesling, Malbec, and Merlot all found their names thanks to the Wine4Paws events going on across SLO County this weekend.

Click here for details on Champagne or the other available animals at Woods Humane Society.