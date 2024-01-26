Pets of the Week Rosie and Hazel are looking for homes to call their own

Once a month we feature two available pets from SLO County Animal Shelters! This week it is Rosie and Hazel's turn in the spotlight!

First is Rosie from the SLO County Animal Services Shelter!

She came to the county shelter a few months ago in a litter of nine, all of whom have been adopted but her.

She is a nine-month-old mastiff and was a bit shy at first but has come out of her shell and makes friends with everyone. She loves to learn tricks, play with others, and be as goofy as possible. She is 70 pounds right now and has some growing still to do. At nine months old she is at the perfect age for training and molding her to your lifestyle, without the strain of a young puppy.

To inquire about adopting Rosie please call (805) 781-4400

Now turning our attention down the road to Woods Humane Society this is Hazel.

She is a two-year-old shepherd mix who is patiently awaiting a forever home while staying with a foster family. She was quite stressed and sad in the shelter but has done much better in the comfort of her foster home.

She loves to play, learn tricks and above all else be with other dogs. She loves going to doggy daycare and going on adventures

Woods is asking potential adopters to have another dog already or to also adopt one of her many friends at the shelter.

For more information about Hazel click here and to make inquiries about adopting her please call (805)543-9316.

It isn't just these two cuties who are looking for a home. Woods Humane Society has a flood of puppies right now and is hoping to find

them homes quickly. For this weekend (January 26th through 28th) all adoptions of puppies 5-month-old and younger are half-price.

For more information about Woods Humane Society click here!

