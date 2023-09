A power outage in Edna Valley is affecting nearly 1,300 PG&E customers.

PG&E's outage center said the outage happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. The estimated restoration is 9:15 p.m.

The outage is affecting customers near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and stretches southwest down Price Canyon Road.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.