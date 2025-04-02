PG&E begins drone inspections in Central Coast neighborhoods

Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is warning Central Coast residents that they may see drones flying in their neighborhoods starting this week.

The utility company's representatives say they are beginning pole and power line inspections across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

According to PG&E, drone teams will be capturing photos of the power lines during the day to maintain the safety of the electric grid.

Officials reassure that crews are only photographing equipment, and are not taking pictures of residents' properties.

For more information on the drone inspections, you can call PG&E's hotline at (877) 295-4949.