PG&E completes deed restriction conserving 1,200 Acres of property near Diablo Canyon Power Plant

PG&E has completed and recorded a deed restriction of 1,200 acres of land near Diablo Canyon Power Plant to preserve the pristine coastline and prevent any future development.

The deed restriction also allows for the preservation of cultural resources.

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is owned by Eureka Energy Company, a subsidiary of PG&E. The 1200-acre area is located on the south end of the Eureka property and represents approximately 10% of the more than 12,000 acres of land surrounding the plant and managed by PG&E’s land stewardship program

These lands surround and protect the Port San Luis Lighthouse from encroachment while preserving recreational opportunities and access to the venerable and historic lighthouse.

The deed restriction was a special condition of the California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Development Permit issued in 2006 for the replacement of Diablo Canyon Power Plant steam generators.