PG&E could cut power to some Santa Barbara Co. customers due to high winds

Posted at 1:27 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is warning that it may cut power to some customers late this week and into the weekend due to the potential for strong winds forecasted to start late Thursday.

PG&E says the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) could start at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Fewer than 1,000 customers in Santa Barbara and Kern counties would be affected. That includes a little more than 100 customers in Santa Barbara County. PG&E says it has started sending advanced notifications to those customers.

The purpose of a PSPS is to reduce the risk of a wildfire being sparked by powerlines.

According to PG&E, the utility company looks at the following conditions when deciding whether to issue a PSPS:

  • Low humidity levels, generally 30% and below
  • A forecast of high winds, particularly sustained winds above 19 miles per hour and wind gusts above 30-40 miles per hour
  • Condition of dry materials on the ground and low moisture content of vegetation
  • A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service
  • Real-time ground observations from PG&E crews working across the service area
  • Trees tall enough to strike powerlines

PG&E says its in-house meteorologists, Emergency Operations Center, and Hazard Awareness and Warning Center will continue to monitor the weather conditions.

